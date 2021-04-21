Barcelona’s Poncelet Cheese Bar by estudi{H}ac

The interior is bright and wide, with original and innovative furnishings combining custom made wooden tables, benches where the idea of cheese is expressed by small stylised figures of great evocative appeal, a vertical garden conveys freshness and naturalness, original ceiling dotted with small sticks of colours.

The project has a strong aesthetic impact, from the imposing external façade, characterised by an intertwining of wooden elements combined to create rhombuses of different sizes. The identification stamp of Poncelet connects the space of the cheese pantry with the bars area through a hydraulic floor tile, tailor made for this project and characterised by the graphics of the brand Poncelet.

The architecture of the whole space is designed to put emphasis on the large cheese cellar, designed in the shape of a diamond to reflect the value of its content and which features materials such as natural oak or mosaic treated terracotta aimed to create a very special environment, a real cheese ‘library’.