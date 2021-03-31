San Francisco’s first Cross Laminated Timber building, net zero carbon organisations and the global sustainability agenda

Dalton Ho, LEED AP BD+C, Senior Sustainability Advisor and Associate at Perkins&Will’s San Francisco office has significant experience pursuing advanced regenerative, resilient, and sustainable design strategies. He is engaged firmwide on issues ranging from carbon and climate change initiatives, to material health and social equity concerns. He co-leads Perkins&Will’s internal embodied carbon working group of over 50 members internationally, developing strategies and training content to increase awareness on the importance of upfront carbon in the built environment. He successfully manages a large and diverse portfolio of projects to certification under the USGBC’s Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED®), WELL Building Standard, and International Living Future Institute’s Living Building Challenge across Canada and the U.S.

David Herd is the Managing Partner of Buro Happold’s California region, and leads a team working on innovative, integrated design engineering and strategic consultancy services to the region’s design community. Over a nearly 30-year long career, he has worked on high performance building design and sustainable master planning combined with a growing portfolio of strategic consulting in climate action planning, resilience and vulnerability planning. He recently led the California team in the delivery of Santa Monica City Hall East, a highly sustainable net-zero-energy and net-zero-water building that will be the first Living Building Challenge certified project for a municipality in California.

