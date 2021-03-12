Setting up your own architecture and design practice: what you need to know

In today’s episode, we speak to Amanda Gunawan, co-founding principal of OWIU, an abbreviation for The Only Way Is Up, a full-service architecture and design office founded in 2018 in Los Angeles and with ties in Singapore.

Amanda shares with us some really sound advice as to what is needed when you set up your own architecture and design practice, the importance of business plan research and sourcing crucial support, and the differences between working in Asia and the US.

