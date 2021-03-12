OWIU (Only Way Is Up)

Setting up your own architecture and design practice: what you need to know

Nav Pal
13 hours ago

Amanda Gunawan talks about what inspired her to set up her own businesses, what she’s learned along the way and and the importance of balancing design and business needs

In today’s episode, we speak to Amanda Gunawan, co-founding principal of OWIU, an abbreviation for The Only Way Is Up, a full-service architecture and design office founded in 2018 in Los Angeles and with ties in Singapore. 

Amanda shares with us some really sound advice as to what is needed when you set up your own architecture and design practice, the importance of business plan research and sourcing crucial support, and the differences between working in Asia and the US. 

The podcast series is available on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts. So register, download and join us as we look into the world of architecture from a female perspective, wherever you are.  If you want to give us feedback on these podcasts or get involved please do contact WAN via waneditorial@haymarket.com.

Key Facts

Architecture
OWIU (Only Way Is Up)
Singapore United States
Business Podcast

Want to submit your project to World Architecture News?

Contact The Team