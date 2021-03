Canderel create Canada’s new LCBO glass façade elevating St. Clair West high street

Canderel and KingSett Capital’s landmark development, St. Clair Village, unveils new LCBO for Toronto’s budding west end neighbourhood, the first retail tenant to be announced for the new community and will occupy more than 8,000 sq.ft. at the base of the mid-rise, 12 storey development, located in the project’s most prominent retail space

by Georgina Johnston