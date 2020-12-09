Hunter’s Point South: NYC’s largest affordable housing project

TF Cornerstone’s development in Hunter’s Point South will bring 1,194 new residential units across two sibling buildings, with a mix of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments. A total of 60% of the apartments will be permanently affordable to low, moderate, and middle-income residents, with 100 apartments set aside for low-income seniors. Half of the affordable units are set aside for the local community within Queens Community Board Two.

Residents will have access to amenities in both buildings, including a multitude of expansive outdoor spaces, BBQ grills, club room and lounge, children’s playroom, fitness centre, yoga room, laundry facilities, and HomeWork, TF Cornerstone’s signature resident-exclusive coworking space.

The towers were designed with a mix of rich façade materials and highly articulated shapes and arrangements of apartments within. Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects’ park will feature a central mature oak tree that should grow for hundreds of years in the green space nestled between the pair of towers.

The opportunity to combine affordable housing with market rate and senior housing, surrounded by a curated amenity package, with retail shops and a direct connection to the park is a winning formula we hope to emulate in future projects. E. Chen, Founding Principal, ODA

The project will also include a 7,700 sq ft community facility with a separate lobby and lift to the second floor of 5241 Center Blvd, and more than 8,900 sq ft of street-front local retail space. The north tower will have solar panels on the roof, and also includes a 150 car parking garage and a community facility run by Selfhelp Community Services. HPD worked with the School of Construction Authority to build a 572 seat K-8 school with a large at-grade playground, which is currently under construction.