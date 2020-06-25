Practice Profile: Studio Doho

STUDIO DOHO is an architecture and interiors company based in Shangahi, China. We focus on interiors for hospitality, retail and office projects. Our team includes architects, interior designers, graphic designers, FFE specialists and construction managers. Our multilingual team bridges the gap of companies expanding in China and local clients looking for exciting design.



Our recent clients include Budweiser, Hoegaarden, Nike and host of other international and China based brands.



Visit us in Shanghai or online to find our more!

To get in touch, email jason.holland@studiodoho.com or visit our website www.studiodoho.com.