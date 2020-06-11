2020 WAN Awards entry: Forest Offices Debrecen - BORD Architectural Studio

Forest Offices is the first LEED-Gold certified, environmentally conscious office building in Eastern Hungary. This strikingly unique design, completed in 2018, became the new symbol of the region. Situated in the neighbourhood of the university, its main role is to provide location for companies cooperating with the university in their R&D processes. Being part of an urban development project it adds value to the renewing district, attracts investments and harmonises with the nearby residential area in its dimensions as well.



The architectural concept was inspired by the symbol of our modern world: the computer. Inside a computer there are microchips and circuits functioning like a professionally designed engine. The outside is a result of industrial design, on which the different switches, slabs and indicators of a product appear harmoniously representing a brand.



The well-proportioned building fits perfectly into the urban tissue. The more than 20,000 sq m flexible office space provides the highest comforts and due to the glass facade the interior is permeated by natural light. The functionally constructed shell is decorated with zigzagging motifs that percolate the entire transparently layered volume from the outermost cover to the innermost frame of the building.



However, this is more than mere playing with transparency and geometry: the sophisticated layers of the southern main facade and the inclined glass panels of the eastern and western facades protect against the outer heat load. The core concept is sustainability which adds a characteristic outlook to the building, symbolizing a new direction to a dynamically developing city.

