Practice Profile: Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors

01 May 2020

Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors (RMA) is an internationally recognised practice renowned for creating distinguished and award-winning residences. Beyond the calibre of our work, our success is underpinned by empathy with our clients. We believe every residence requires a design which is unique, and which delivers an exceptional quality of life.

We are specialists in residential design and delivery, from contemporary inner-city residences to grand country estates, heritage restorations and world-class beach houses. Among other qualities, our work is celebrated for spatial awareness, intelligent design, and principles of wellness and sustainability.

To get in touch, visit our website www.robmills.com.au.

And the shortlist for the 2020 WAN Awards House of the Year category is...

12 Aug 2020

Three projects in battle for House of the Year win

2020 WAN Awards entry: Great Ocean Road Residence - Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors

08 Jun 2020

Great Ocean Road Residence by Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors is an entry in the House of the Year Category of the 2020 WAN Awards

WIN judge: Rob Mills, Creative Director, Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors

27 Apr 2020

Rob says an award winner is a holistic design that captures the new and embraces humanity

Home: 70 storeys up

29 Aug 2019

These residential developments add something special to global skylines.

