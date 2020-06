2020 WAN Awards entry: Tongling Recluse,The Chengdu VUE Resort Phase I & The Cropland-loop Resort - RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Tongling Recluse,The Chengdu VUE Resort Phase I & The Cropland-loop Resort by RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang is an entry in the Rising Star / Emerging Practice of the Year Category of the 2020 WAN Awards

