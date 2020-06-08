2020 WAN Awards entry: Opus - Zaha Hadid Architects

Opus by Zaha Hadid Architects is an entry in the Mixed Use Category of the 2020 WAN Awards

by Copy taken from 2020 entry
Photography © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Photography © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Sign in to continue

SIGN IN

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: customer.services@haymarket.com

Call: +44(0)208 267 3154

Register

FREE

  • Full access to worldarchitecturenews.com & worldarchitecturenews.com/interiors
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now