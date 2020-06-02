2020 WAN Awards entry: Collins House - Bates Smart Collins House by Bates Smart is an entry in the Residential Category of the 2020 WAN Awards by Copy taken from 2020 entry Peter Clarke, Sean Fennessy Sign in to continue SIGN IN Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Email: customer.services@haymarket.com Call: +44(0)208 267 3154 Register FREE Full access to worldarchitecturenews.com & worldarchitecturenews.com/interiors Free email bulletins Register Now