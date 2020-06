2020 WAN Awards entry: Adohi Hall - A design collaborative of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Modus Studio, Mackey Mitchell, OLIN

Adohi Hall by A design collaborative of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Modus Studio, Mackey Mitchell, OLIN is an entry in the Wood in Architecture Category of the 2020 WAN Awards

by Copy taken from 2020 entry