2020 WAN/WIN Awards entry: Greentown Guobo Sales Gallery - SWS group

The project is located in Hanyang district, Wuhan and close to Wuhan International Expo Center and riverside greenbelts. Wuhan is located in the east of Jianghan plain with many rivers crisscross, giving birth to the distinct regional culture, 'Jingchu culture'. As a well-crafted beauty life gallery (not just a simple sales gallery), the client wished to emphasize the high-class and artistic brand vision through the space design. This project aimed to use natural materials and traditional colors to express traditional Chinese culture and modern beauty sense. Inspired by local historic culture and surrounding environment, the designers chose water and music as the core elements for the design. There are a lot of forms of both water and music, which give the design and space more possibilities. The project was designed based on the theme of 'Concert Hall above the River'.

