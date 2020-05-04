2020 WIN Awards entry: La Maison Goutal - La Maison Goutal

La Maison Goutal is the first Asia flagship store for French perfume house, Goutal. The retail space encapsulates the longstanding creativity of the brand with immersive elements in a new aesthetic language. The design was envisioned as a modern Parisian maison for its late founder, Annick Goutal. The street-facing façade pays homage to French architecture with a trio of arches in a composition of limestone, bronze and marble. The interior design employs a palette of light stones, bronze and warm woods. Several recurring motifs reference GOUTAL’s iconic fragrance bottle, like the use of fluted glass and timber surfaces, and golden wall sconces. A key highlight is the floor-to-ceiling 'Perfume Organ', which reinterprets the Perfume Organ from the Paris flagship and Annick Goutal’s work station. The wrap-around installation offers a view of the house’s creations with over 600 transparent cylinders. In the 'Story Garden', Goutal’s enchanting tales and celebrated legacy come to life through digital displays, framed by hand-painted murals by French artist, Ophelia Jacarini. The 'Sensory Lounge' blends the art of wine tasting with the olfactory experience. The intimate enclave features a marble bar with matching brass stools, while magenta shelves and metal accessories complete the indulgent setting. The finest materials were selected for the interiors, including four types of marble for a Parisian Chevron-patterned floor and bespoke hand-painted wallpaper. Custom furniture includes a hand-cast bronze lotus table - an exclusive collaboration with furniture artisan, Alexander Lamont.

