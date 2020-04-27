2020 WIN judge: Koldo Gil, Founder & Creative Director, Koldo&Co.

Koldo Gil is the captain, creative director, founder and namesake of Koldo&Co. Starting his career at SOM; Koldo played an integral role in master planning as well as commercial developments, which took him on to a year-long stint at the SOM head office in Chicago. Koldo returned to London to join Avci Architects as Director of their London Office. Working internationally, taking the helm as project architect to several commercia
This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects
SIGN IN
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com
Register
FREE
- Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.