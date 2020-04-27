2020 WIN judge: Justin Lau, Project Director, The Oval Partnership

Born in Hong Kong and educated in the UK, Justin C.K. Lau is a UK registered Architect; he studied architecture at the Architectural Association and the University of Westminster, graduated with distinction. Justin is currently designing a spectrum of culturally driven mixed-use development in Beijing, Shanghai, Xi'an, Chongqing, Chengdu, Nanning, Hangzhou and the Greater Bay Area.

The recently completed Qujiang Crea