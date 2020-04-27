WAN judge: Song Zhaoqing, founder and chief architect of Lacime Architects

Alison Carter
1 hour ago

Song Zhaoqing adheres to architectural design philosophy of "simplify complicated materials, back to the origin"

In urban renewal of Shanghai, as he has been exploring ways to preserve historic houses of Shikumen complex and breathe new life into them, he is hailed as "Chinese avant-garde architect in urban renewal". Song Zhaoqing creatively combines Chinese and Western architectural traditions and uses Chinese traditional elements in a modern manner. 

This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects

SIGN IN

Forgotten password?

Contact Support

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com

Register
FREE

  • Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.