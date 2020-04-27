In urban renewal of Shanghai, as he has been exploring ways to preserve historic houses of Shikumen complex and breathe new life into them, he is hailed as "Chinese avant-garde architect in urban renewal". Song Zhaoqing creatively combines Chinese and Western architectural traditions and uses Chinese traditional elements in a modern manner.
WAN judge: Song Zhaoqing, founder and chief architect of Lacime Architects
Song Zhaoqing adheres to architectural design philosophy of "simplify complicated materials, back to the origin"
