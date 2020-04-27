WAN judge: Angela Dapper, Principal, Grimshaw

Alison Carter
1 hour ago

Angela is a Principal in the London office of Grimshaw Architects leading Hotel and Commercial strategy and projects; and has been on our WAN jury for the last six years

Prior to Grimshaw she was a Partner at Denton Corker Marshall (DCM) Architects in London, leading commercial, hotel and resort projects. Notably she led the widely lauded Stonehenge Visitor Centre for DCM from design to completion, winning several awards including finalist for AJ emerging female architect of the year. Angela is currently a finalist for the 2020 Women in Construction and Engineering (WICE) awards for Best Woman in Arc

This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects

SIGN IN

Forgotten password?

Contact Support

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com

Register
FREE

  • Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.