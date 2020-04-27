WAN judge: Shaohua Di, Principal Architect, Praxis d’Architecture

Alison Carter
1 hour ago

Shaohua graduated from Tianjin University with a B.Arch and Massachusetts Institute of Technology with an M.Arch and a S.March.S in Urbanism

In 2003, she received Frances Ward Chandler Prize from MIT. Her design adopts an ingenious and harmonious approach to integrate architecture and its surroundings based on her understandings of the site's cultural and physical context. She strive to create extraordinary spatial experiences by using economic, eco-friendly and local materials through available means of construction. 

Regardless of project scale, she seek

This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects

SIGN IN

Forgotten password?

Contact Support

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com

Register
FREE

  • Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.