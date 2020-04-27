WAN judge: Alex Kibble, Managing Director, TKD Architects

Alison Carter
1 hour ago

For over 30 years, Alex has contributed to the design of significant public and educational projects in Sydney and Hong Kong

At Tanner Kibble Denton Architects, Alex's projects have included the award winning Boilerhouse Precinct at Western Sydney University, Wagga Wagga Courthouse and strategic master planning at Charles Sturt University. Most recently, Alex has led design teams on a wide range of innovative independent and government educational projects. 

As managing director of TKD Architects, Alex provides leadership for 70 architects

