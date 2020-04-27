WAN judge: Fermín Vázquez, Architect and Founding Partner, b720 Architecture

His best known works include the Spanish Pavillion at the Milan Expo, the Barcelona Encants Market, Alguaire Airport and the Forma Itaim tower in Sao Paulo. b720's work has received numerous national and international awards and has been widely published and exhibited worldwide. has taught at the European University of Madrid and the Barcelona School of architecture.
He lectures and gives conferences at institutions
This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects
SIGN IN
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com
Register
FREE
- Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.