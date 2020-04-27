WAN judge: Bernard Gomez, Chartered Architect, BGJF Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd

Alison Carter
3 hours ago

Bernard Gomez, F.I.A. (SL), qualified with a Master's Degree in Architecture from the Faculty of Architecture, University of Moratuwa, in 1993

Subsequently he worked with Arch. Valentine Gunasekara, and Arch. Minette DeSilva, two great Srilankan architectural personalities of the era. He concluded his apprenticeship working as Project Architect, with Arch Milroy Perera, in conjunction with Arch. Geoffrey Bawa, on the iconic Kandalama Hotel, in Dambulla. 

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

A winning entry should have

This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects

SIGN IN

Forgotten password?

Contact Support

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com

Register
FREE

  • Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.