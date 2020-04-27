WAN judge: Rob Mills, Creative Director, Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors

Alison Carter
3 hours ago

Rob says an award winner is a holistic design that captures the new and embraces humanity

Australian architect Rob Mills is the founder and creative director of Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors (RMA), a Melbourne and Sydney-based practice which draws upon his career spanning three decades and the expertise of his visionary team. 

Specialising in high-end residential projects with an integrated approach across architecture, interior design and project management, RMA creates homes in urban, rural and

