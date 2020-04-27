WAN judge: Sarah Williams, Director, S Williams Architects

Sarah set up S Williams Architects in 2013 having spent the last 25 years working in private practice in the UK and overseas. Sarah is known for her collaborative approach. She has participated in a number of design review panels, is an accredited RIBA Client Adviser and steering group member, regularly speaks at conferences and has organised and judged various competitions and awards.
Past and previous clients inclu
This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects
SIGN IN
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com
Register
FREE
- Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.