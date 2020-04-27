WAN judge: Satwinder Samra, Director Collaborative Practice, Sheffield University School of Architecture

He is currently Director of Collaborative Practice at the University of Sheffield School of Architecture. He also supports leading architectural practices as a consultant. Recent highlights include securing and designing a new build hotel with William Matthews Associates. Satwinder is an onscreen Designer with 'The Degineers' on CBBC, an RIBA Role Model and Trustee of S1 Artspace.
In your opinion,
This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects
SIGN IN
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com
Register
FREE
- Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.