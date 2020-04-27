WAN judge: Maggie Mullan, Principal, Maggie Mullan Architects Ltd

Maggie is a Panel member of Places Matter, freelance on Architects Journal, a founder member Professionaliverpool, and the first female president Liverpool Architectural Society, and a trustee for Venus.
In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?
An entry that moves the typology forward - and creates a precedent; an entry that truly makes the whole greater than the sum of the parts.
This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects
SIGN IN
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com
Register
FREE
- Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.