  1. Olympic Vanke Centre, Hangzhou, China LWK + PARTNERS
    Click image to expand

    Olympic Vanke Centre, Hangzhou, China LWK + PARTNERS

  2. Vanke Qibao Development, Shanghai, China LWK + PARTNERS
    Click image to expand

    Vanke Qibao Development, Shanghai, China LWK + PARTNERS

  3. West Huashan Unipark, Jinan, China LWK + PARTNERS
    Click image to expand

    West Huashan Unipark, Jinan, China LWK + PARTNERS

  4. Zhengding Li Mixed-use Development, Shijiazhuang, China LWK + PARTNERS
    Click image to expand

    Zhengding Li Mixed-use Development, Shijiazhuang, China LWK + PARTNERS

  5. Zijing Paradise Walk, Hangzhou, China LWK + PARTNERS
    Click image to expand

    Zijing Paradise Walk, Hangzhou, China LWK + PARTNERS

of

In conversation with LWK + Partners: enlightening future retail experiences

Nav Pal
3 hours ago

What do future retail spaces look like? What possibilities can design offer to future ways of living and people's relationship with places? LWK + Partners has some answers

In a fiercely competitive market, retailers and landlords are facing challenges from e-commerce, changing consumption patterns and economic uncertainties.Brands have started rethinking their store operation strategies on top of product offerings.

LWK + Partners sat down with four colleagues from the Commercial & Mixed-use Team, including Associate Director Erica Wong and Louis Liu, as well as Senior Associate Keit

This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects

SIGN IN

Forgotten password?

Contact Support

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com

Register
FREE

  • Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.