In conversation with LWK + Partners: enlightening future retail experiences

In a fiercely competitive market, retailers and landlords are facing challenges from e-commerce, changing consumption patterns and economic uncertainties.Brands have started rethinking their store operation strategies on top of product offerings.
LWK + Partners sat down with four colleagues from the Commercial & Mixed-use Team, including Associate Director Erica Wong and Louis Liu, as well as Senior Associate Keit
This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects
SIGN IN
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com
Register
FREE
- Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.