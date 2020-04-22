  1. Courtesy JZA+D
of

Expanding JZA+D team adds architecture, interiors and marketing skills

Nav Pal
13 hours ago

Design firm Joshua Zinder Architecture + Design (JZA+D) has announced four new hires, as the firm looks to expand its portfolio in the hospitality, retail, workplace, institutional and residential sectors

Joining JZA+D are architectural designer Shuoqi Ziong; project architect Julia Compton, AIA; interior designer Nancie Giardina, and graphic designer Alexandra Nita. 

We’re proud of our dynamic team and new leadership, who draw from varied backgrounds and training to energize our integrated studio approach. Their contributions are essential to continued growth in dy

