Expanding JZA+D team adds architecture, interiors and marketing skills

Joining JZA+D are architectural designer Shuoqi Ziong; project architect Julia Compton, AIA; interior designer Nancie Giardina, and graphic designer Alexandra Nita.
We’re proud of our dynamic team and new leadership, who draw from varied backgrounds and training to energize our integrated studio approach. Their contributions are essential to continued growth in dy
This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects
SIGN IN
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com
Register
FREE
- Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.