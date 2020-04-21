Carbone Interior Design win Luxury Lifestyle award for architecture and interior design

This year, the studio's rich collection of achievements was enriched with a new one, as it became the winner of a Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category of ­The Best Luxury Architect and Interior Design Studio in Switzerland.

Each concept designed by Carbone Interior Design differs in its originality, authenticity, and functionality. For the company, one of the key principles is the confident handling of shapes, colors, and materials.

The most significant part of the studio’s work is the unique design of the upper-class hotels’ interiors. Each place is one-of-a-kind; the designers bring out its unique features and turn them into a lasting experience for people who will live here.

For me, the fact of becoming the winner of the world-renown Luxury Lifestyle Awards is recognition of the outstanding work of our whole team. We never rush the design development process, and each time our clients receive an exclusive result that illustrates luxury, aesthetics, and practicality in its purest form. Claudio Carbone, Founder of Carbone Interior Design Claudio Carbone, Founder of Carbone Interior Design

Carbone Interior Design was established in 2000 by Claudio Carbone. Carbone was born in Germany, but he moved to Switzerland in 1984. Here he studied interior design and founded his studio in the 18th-century property in the village of Wolfhalden. This property is located high on the mountain and has a wide view over Lake Constance, illustrating the founder’s admiration for nature.

Recently Carbone placed the studio in new hands, but it continues to stand on his vision and philosophy of work.