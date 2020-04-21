WAN judge: Haobo Wei, Lead Architect, West-line Studio

He is also Honorary Professor at Tiangong University, Ppostgraduate's tutor at Chongqing University, Professor at Guizhou University, Special Allowance Expert of the State Council, Expert of Experts Committee Architectural Society of China, Senior Member of Architectural Society of China, Director of Institute of Chinese Architects (ASC), Member of American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), and Editor of Human Settlements Forum in West China. Among the different prizes won, there are the WAN Awards 2019 - Architect / Practice Of the Year, Gold, WAN Award 2019, Small Space, Gold, WAN Awards 2018, Facade, Winner; LEAF Awards 2019 / 2018 - Best Mixed Use Building - Winner, LEAF Awards 2018 - Best Public Building - Winner; German Design Award 2018 Architecture - GOLD; A+Awards 2019 / 2018 - Architecture + Stone - Winner, A+Awards 2018 - Architecture + Concrete - Winner and ArchDaily China's 2017 Building of the Year Awards - 1st Place.

His work has featured in many magazines and publications: "STONE" (Phaidon, 2019), "RED - Architecture in Monochrome" (Phaidon, 2018), "Chinese Brutalism Today - Concrete and Avant-Garde Architecture" (ORO Editions), on Casabella and Arquitectura Viva.

They have also been featured on main architectural media and websites worldwide, Domus, Dezeen, Detail, ArchDaily among others.

He participated in the Asia Design Pavilion (Milan Design Week 2018), the 3rd China Design Exhibition 2019, the Shenzhen & Hong Kong Urban Architecture Biennale in 2007 and in 2013.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

A winning entry is characterized by a unique and breakthrough design and exploration of practice.

Creating an entry: a top tip

First of all drawings and photos must clearly present the key points of the design. Then the text should briefly summarize the design features and present the design thinking. I am looking for a clear evidence of the understanding of the environmental context and usage, organization of the space, material application and construction modes as well as the creation of the Genius Loci.