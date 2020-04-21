WAN judge: Fernando Romero, Founder / CEO, FR-EE Fernando Romero EnterprisE

FR-EE is a global architecture and industrial design firm founded by Fernando Romero with offices in New York (industrial design only) and Mexico City (architecture and design). An active agent in the reconfiguration of site and public space, FR-EE's commitment to translating historic, social, economic and environmental contexts into contemporary urban destinations has garnered critical attention and attracted millions of visitors, generating positive impact in cities and communities.

Over the past 15 years, FR-EE has realized and proposed projects in a number of countries that encompass different programs and contexts, from museums and office buildings to dense urban centers and the desert.