WAN judge: Fernando Romero, Founder / CEO, FR-EE Fernando Romero EnterprisE

Alison Carter
6 hours ago

Fernando says a winning entry would be a project that has a clear identity and a strong personality

FR-EE is a global architecture and industrial design firm founded by Fernando Romero with offices in New York (industrial design only) and Mexico City (architecture and design). An active agent in the reconfiguration of site and public space, FR-EE's commitment to translating historic, social, economic and environmental contexts into contemporary urban destinations has garnered critical attention and attracted millions of visitors, generating positive impact in cities and communities. 

Over the past 15 years, FR-EE has realized and proposed projects in a number of countries that encompass different programs and contexts, from museums and office buildings to dense urban centers and the desert.

Key Facts

Architecture
Fernando Romero EnterprisE (FR-EE)
2020
Mexico
Event WIN WAN Live 2020

