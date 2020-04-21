WAN judge: Ian Brewster, Director, Brewster Hjorth Architects

Alison Carter
6 hours ago

Ian’s tip for a great entry: make sure you describe the most important goals which your project addressed, and include photographs which clearly demonstrate how that was successfully achieved and the beauty of the final result

Ian Brewster is the founder and Design Director of Brewster Hjorth Architects. His practice is dedicated to increasing the daily joy of the people who use the buildings they create. His team focuses on public projects: Libraries, Theatres, Sports Centres and Specialist Teaching Buildings. They have won many regional, and national design awards and some recent international recognition

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

The most effective entries are visually striking and beautiful in their consistency of purpose, design intent, execution and presentation. They allow the judges to understand the project

Key Facts

Architecture
Brewster Hjorth Architects
2020
Australia
Event WIN WAN Live 2020

