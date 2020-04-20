WAN judge: Melkan Gürsel, Partner, Tabanlioglu Architects

Melkan studied for her Master of Architecture at Polytechnic University of Metropolitan Catalonia after graduating in architecture from Istanbul Technical University in 1993.

She joined Tabanlioglu Architects in 1995. In 2008, Melkan was selected as one of the Europe 40 under 40 and later included in the Fifty under Fifty: Innovators of the 21st Century list in 2015. Melkan was named one of Middle East Architect magazine's top 40 most powerful architects in the Middle East in both 2017 and 2018. She ranked third in this year's Middle East Architect magazine's Power List. In 2010, together with Murat Tabanlioglu.

She was named Architect of the Year by MEA Awards. In 2013 and 2018, they were again selected as Architect of the Year by Big Project Middle East Awards. She gives lectures internationally and serves on the jury of several architecture programmes. She designed and co-curated an exhibition at London Design Festival 2015 with Arik Levy and exhibited at London's V&A as part of London Design Festival 2016. Gürsel designed the Turkish pavilion at London Design Biennale 2018.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

Historically, balance in architecture has been codified as Commodity, Firmness, and Delight, as Vitruvius advocated that design must satisfy three discrete requirements: firmitas (strength), utilitas (utility), and venustas (beauty). Other than the project itself, the author should present the work in the most legible way conveying the idea, approach, and solutions.

Creating an entry: a top tip

The entry also reflects a design attitude, which gives clues about the discipline, precision, and values of the competitor. The entry should cover essential images and drawings, better one or two key images, all in good quality, in terms of resolution as well. Diagrams may be expressive. Also be careful about your texts.