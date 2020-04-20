WAN judge: Laura Kinnaird, Associate, Reiach and Hall Architects

Laura has worked on a number of Reiach and Hall's award-winning projects across the cultural, educational, residential, and leisure sectors. She is currently running several of Reiach and Hall's smaller projects ‚Äì looking at private houses and urban interventions. Alongside project work, Laura is responsible for managing Reiach and Hall's portfolio along with marketing and communications for the practice. She is also a key member of the bid team and is actively involved in new projects as well as the promotion of the practices completed work.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

Don't confuse your audience - have a clear building concept that is well illustrated... remember the plan is key! Also try and not waffle, if you can't explain your idea concisely then how are others meant to understand.

Creating an entry: a top tip

Be concise - try and not over write on the details. Sometimes short bullet points get your idea across much easier!