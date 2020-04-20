WAN judge: Christopher Castle, Managing Director / Architect, EPR Architects

Chris has extensive experience designing and delivering large developments of all typologies and is responsible for many sustainability-award-winning buildings including 100 Cheapside (the first LEED Platinum building of its kind). As Managing Director of EPR Architects, Chris ensures the studio's work is derived from a commitment to deliver sustainable, contextual buildings and places which balance art, functionality and commercial success. Chris holds an MA in both Architecture and Project Management (MAPM) alongside an MBA in Real Estate. He has previously served as a judge for the WAN Awards and is currently a member of the Wandsworth and Richmond Design Review Panels.

Creating an entry: a top tip

Don't try to tell us everything about the building - focus on what's special, new, innovative and uplifting!