WAN judge: Jacqueline Beckingham, Global Creative Director, Benoy

Jacqueline Beckingham AIA is a Director at Benoy, an award winning international architecture and design practice. Jacqueline's experience is truly international and her portfolio includes completed projects in the United Kingdom and Europe, the Middle East, the United States and across Asia. With multi award-winning projects such as Westfield London, Starfield Hanam, Seoul and The Beach, Dubai to her name, her experience in the creation and realisation of design-led, retail and mixed-use destinations is proven. ? Striving to exceed both the artistic aspirations and commercial ambitions of the client, Jacqueline believes in pushing the boundaries of design to create inspiring, intelligent and considerate buildings and places with real significance and meaning.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

With such a wide range of quality entries from around the globe, the ones that really stand out are where the initial concept is followed through to completion and the design intent is clearly read.

Creating an entry: top tip

Provide a clear description of the project that outlines the design brief, the challenges and opportunities, and your design solution.