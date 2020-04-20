2020 WIN judge: Natalie Manima, Owner & Creative Director, Bespoke Binny

Alison Carter
9 hours ago

Natlalie says that when you are putting an entry together: “Try to think about designing something you would absolutely love to see in the world and experience yourself”

Bespoke Binny is a British based business offering a range of handmade homeware and gifts items inspired by Africa. 

Developed by Natalie Manima, Bespoke Binny's products range from pillows, lampshades, aprons, oven gloves, bedding, table runners and card holders. She created Bespoke Binny because she believes 'home is where the heart is' and having a home that is a reflection of you is essential to your well being. 

Being of Ghanaian descent, Natalie grew up being surrounded by vibrant colours and prints, which she found to be uplifting. Motivated by her experience and love of sewing, Natalie went on to build an eclectic homeware brand rooted in African expression.

