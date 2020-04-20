2020 WIN judge: Maria Cheung, Interior Design Director, Squire and Partners

Maria's experience spans workspace, residential and hotel developments and extends to bespoke installations and products, retail displays and exhibition design. She has previously been invited to judge awards for Dezeen, Blueprint and World Interiors News and spoken at industry events including London Craft Week, London Design Festival and designjunction.

Maria has contributed to articles in esteemed design publications including Monocle, ICON and AnOther magazine. Design is a passion for Maria, who strives to create beautiful spaces that transcend their functional requirements to surprise and enhance the user's experience.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

An original and well executed response to the brief, which is both practical and joyful.

Creating an entry: top tip

Present the information and images in a clear way that tells the story of the building - from inspiration and concept through to detail in delivery.