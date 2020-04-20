2020 WIN judge: Tina Norden, Partner, Conran and Partners

With every project, Tina approaches the brief by delving into its context and unique history to create timeless spaces that tell a story. Tina designs for style over fashion to ensure the result is long-lasting and consistently fresh. Tina collaboratively leads design teams in both the UK and Hong Kong and is currently working on two new Park Hyatt hotel projects in Jakarta and Auckland, for MNC Land and Fu Wah Group respectively, a five star hotel in Mumbai, and her third restaurant for Roya, an Anatolian restaurant brand in London's Mayfair and Dubai.

She has recently completed the refurbishment of Maximilian, a boutique hotel in Prague, and QO Amsterdam, a White Label project for the IHG hotel brand. She has been working with D&D London for over a decade, including being the design lead on their award-winning South Place Hotel in the City of London and German Gymnasium in King's Cross.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

Something that captures the imagination and makes the project stand out from its competition.

Creating an entry: top tip

Give us an insight into your process and your approach so we can see beyond the photographs.