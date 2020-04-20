2020 WIN judge: Tessa Mansfield, Chief Creative Officer, Stylus

With over 20 years' experience in translating trends into design innovation, brand and product strategy, Tessa leads the global content team, guiding Stylus' content and creative direction. Before Stylus, she consulted for creative agencies including Forpeople, 20.20, Plan and Foster + Partners on luxury and mass-market brands across a variety of industries including beauty, food, retail, architecture, transport, technology and packaging.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

It will be vital to consider the longevity and life cycle of the interior, from understanding how consumer needs within a space may change over time to designing sensitively with regards to resources.

Creating an entry: top tip

Please explain how the audience will use the space and how it will benefit them, bringing to life the user, the human aspect of the project.

Tessa previously held the role of senior strategist and head of trends at Seymourpowell in London, working throughout Europe, the US and across Asia with clients including Unilever, Samsung, Nokia, Ford and Jaguar. Later, as consultant to GDR Creative Intelligence, she delivered trend presentations to firms such as Apple, Sony, L'Oreal and Starwood Hotels.