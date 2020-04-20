2020 WIN judge: Kirsten Schwalgien, Interior Architect, Kirsten Schwalgien Design

Kirsten Schwalgien is a German Interior Architect and Yacht Designer. Kirsten has 16 years experience designing super yacht interiors and exteriors. She also designs high-end residential projects, hotels, flagship stores and bespoke furniture series.

Projects have spanned the full commercial spectrum and have been developed for clients all over the world. She started her career in 2004 working for an International Super Yacht design studio in Hamburg /Germany. In 2006 at the age of 29 she became head of Exterior Design for the Motor Yacht Luna which at that time was the 12th largest yacht in the world. In 2012 Kirsten moved to Barcelona where she founded her award-winning multidisciplinary design studio.

With a small team of designers the studio is working on diverse projects within both Interior Architecture and Yacht Design. In 2019 her studio gained attention after winning numerous Interior Design Awards for the residential project BuresQ where she redesigned the lofts of one of the most iconic modernist buildings in Eixample, Barcelona. The projects completed by Kirsten Schwalgien Design are recognized by the attention to detail and a sophisticated aesthetic. Bespoke Furniture is developed in close collaboration with artisans & the most skillful industrials. She brings a high level of artisan craftsmanship, quality and stand out details to all her projects.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

Differentiation is a trait of an outstanding design, but also the feeling that you can instantly connect to the interior and that you want to emerge yourself into the room. Outstanding interior design always has a strong emotional aspect.

Creating an entry: top tip

Make sure that the photos you send explain the concept design, mood and materiality of the interior wel. It has to be clearly visible that your design studio went the extra mile to achieve an exceptional quality.