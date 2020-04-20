2020 WIN Awards entry: Wohnen am Frankfurter Tor - GBP Architekten GmbH

The property at Frankfurter Tor is located in an exposed location in the Friedrichshain district in the middle of a residential and business district with typical Berlin apartment buildings. It also borders on the listed building ensemble designed by architect Hermann Henselmann along the Karl-Marx-Allee / Frankfurter Allee street.



The apartment complex of student apartments and micro apartments comprises a total of 567 apartment units with 485 student apartments and 82 micro apartments, which are grouped around an attractively designed courtyard.



The part of the building facing the Frankfurter Tor received a roof structure as an additional staggered floor. The spacious lobby serves as a central attraction and invites you to linger through various niches. The entrance area includes other publicly accessible areas such as seminar and event areas, laundromat and retail areas, fitness studio and deli / restaurant. In addition, the use of the terraces is kept open for small seating areas and catering facilities.



The inner courtyard is designed as a multifunctional green oasis. There are extensive green areas for relaxation, community spaces, seating islands and sufficient bicycle parking spaces.

All the information about how to enter the 2020 WIN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Georgia, WIN Awards Event Coordinator with any questions at Georgia.Baily@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WIN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.