2020 WAN Awards entry: SIMONSZ - Ronald Janssen Architecten

In a narrow street in Amsterdam, between former factories, schools and business premises, stands a residential building containing 19 apartments. Large vertical concrete slabs give the building the solid, imposing look of a structure that has always been here and always will be.



The size harks back to scale of the old building that previously stood on this spot. The long facade has been articulated to harmonise with the adjoining structures. On the top storey, it recedes at several points, continuing the rhythm of the street’s narrow buildings.

Closer inspection reveals another change in scale: the concrete slabs are narrow and deep near ground level and become wider and shallower as they ascend. As a result, the ground-floor residences are slightly set back from the street. The interiors are light thanks to the huge windows. These are placed at an angle to afford good views of the street and add dynamism to the building. The plinth is raised so that each ground-floor flat has a basement and a first floor.



SIMONSZ has a long term sustainable concept. It has a heat and cold storage, thick insulation and solar panels. Partition walls can be taken out so in future the floorplans can be changed. This is also one of the reason the facade has a continuous expression of architecture.

