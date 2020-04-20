2020 WIN judge: Adriana Zielinska, Interior Designer, Gensler

Alison Carter
13 hours ago

Adriana wants to see a simple and strong story, with a focus on outstanding and unique aspects of the project in this year’s WIN Award’s entries

An award-winning designer with a passion for responsible, inspiring, people-focused design, Adriana joined Gensler in 2014 as an interior designer and has since worked on projects in various sectors including media, technology, consumer goods and professional services. 

With experience in all stages of the design process, from space planning through to construction and completion, she brings energy and skill to every project. With a commitment towards environmentally conscious and sustainable design, Adriana has developed a considered approach which prioritizes positive social and cultural impact and is an active member of Gensler's Design Synergy group. 

In 2017, she was named as one of Mix Interiors' '30 under 30'.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

Future thinking, addressing the issues of today's world, strong environmental aspects and inclusive design.

Key Facts

Interior
Gensler
2020
United Kingdom
Event WIN WAN Live 2020

