2020 WIN judge: Alison Jones, Artist, Alison Jones LLC

Jones made her mark working at distinguished retailers like Habitat, Pottery Barn and West Elm. As Director of Product Development she travelled the globe sourcing and developing products for the home industry. After the loss of her husband in 2017 she made a shift to painting and has been exhibiting her work in Manhattan, San Francisco & New Jersey.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

Someone who is passionate about what they do and is a change agent for the world.

Creating an entry: top tip

To take a deep breath, empty their mind and be free to do what they feel they are here to do.