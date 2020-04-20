2020 WIN judge: Alison Jones, Artist, Alison Jones LLC

Alison Carter
Alison Jones is an artist and designer born in the UK who lives in New York City with her two daughters. She holds a BA & MA in printed textiles from Middlesex University and The Royal College of Art

Jones made her mark working at distinguished retailers like Habitat, Pottery Barn and West Elm. As Director of Product Development she travelled the globe sourcing and developing products for the home industry. After the loss of her husband in 2017 she made a shift to painting and has been exhibiting her work in Manhattan, San Francisco & New Jersey.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

Someone who is passionate about what they do and is a change agent for the world.

Creating an entry: top tip

To take a deep breath, empty their mind and be free to do what they feel they are here to do.

Key Facts

Interior
Alison Jones LLC
2020
United States New York
Event WIN WAN Live 2020

