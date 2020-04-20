2020 WIN judge: Simon Kincaid, Partner, Conran and Partners

With over 15 years' professional experience, ten of which have been at Conran and Partners, Simon's role as Partner is to head-up the interiors department.

Simon brings value to projects by optimising layouts and creating strong design narratives. As a residential, hotel, restaurant and retail designer, he brings a great understanding of consumer lifestyle trends to the communal and public areas of residential projects, often to engage with the wider neighbourhood, as well as creating well detailed desirable homes with a sense of place and individual identity. Simon is currently delivering several high-end residential schemes for Argent, as well as a number of large-scale Central-London residential developments for Allies and Morrison.

His hospitality experience includes work on hotels, restaurants and private members' clubs in the UK, Europe and across Asia. In addition, his comprehensive understanding of the fusion-retail market enhances his offer of creating unique guest-led experiences. Simon has recently delivered a new retail concept for the Conran Shop in Seoul, and a new work space concept for Great Portland Estates which interweaves office reception, private members club, café© culture and hotel experience within one space.

Simon has a keen eye for detail and process combined with much onsite experience and technical knowledge. He applies intelligent design principles throughout all stages of design and construction to deliver high-value finished products with desirable identities.