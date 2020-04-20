WAN judge: Samantha Josaphat, Principal, Architect, STUDIO 397 Architecture

Samantha Josaphat is an Architect and the founder of Studio 397 Architecture, where she leads the Architecture and Design projects, both locally and globally. Part of a mere 0.3% of architects, she founded her firm and named it STUDIO 397 after her accomplishment of becoming the 397th African American female architect achieving licensure in the USA.

Samantha is also a design studio professor at The Bernard and Anne Spitzer School or Architecture. In 2020 Samantha received the Tribune Award from the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation for her commitment to advancing women in the building profession.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

An entry that exemplifies the notion of feeling and belonging, by gathering all the separate details of a project and beautifully curating it into an expression, through design.

More about Samantha

She also serves on the Penn State Architecture Alumni Board. Within her first year as President of the The New York Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects, her chapter held a record breaking National conference in both attendance and fundraising and received a proclamation from New York City's Public Advocate.