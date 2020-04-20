WAN judge: Misak Terzibasiyan, Founder and Principal Architect, UArchitects

Misak is personally and professionally focusing on an international context as well as on the influence of cultural themes. This is mainly based on his ethnical background, as Misak was born in Helsinki (Finland), his mother Finnish, his father Armenian. He studied at the University of Technology in Eindhoven (The Netherlands) in the department of Architecture, Building Technology and City Planning. He has been working at international architectural offices before founding UArchitects in the cultural architectural icon, the city of Eindhoven.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

Innovation, authenticity, and surprise

Creating an entry: Misak’s top tip

Give attention to a clear and interesting way of presentation

More about Misak

UArchitects is an international office which welcomes different nationalities. He is also involved in commission work regarding judgement of architecture plans in several municipalities in the Netherlands. At this moment he is also involved at the academy (ArTEZ) in Arnhem as a part-time tutor for master architecture students. He writes on a regular basis also for 'de Architect' with his actual critical vision about architecture and society.

This symbiosis between reality of architecture in his office and the reflection with theoretic discourse of architecture gives a deeper meaning to the actual profession of architecture. Especially the context of his birth country and his legacy have influenced Misak's architecture vision.

He is convinced that architecture is all about people and their cultural environment. Architecture of modesty and humanity are key words in his approach. This can only be achieved through permanent communication with users and clients in an open dialogue. UArchitects is fascinated by the interplay of levels of scale and imagination: the scale of the city and the scale of the individual; imagination in the abstract and imagination in concrete form.

They do not look for the interconnection in just one relentless, dogmatic theme; they prefer to investigate it in a range of different concepts Their design philosophy remains recognizable throughout: intuitive and reflective and always based on the fascination for people and places. It is not a typical critical regionalism, but a more sensitive open approach of the context.