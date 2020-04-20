WAN judge: Elaine Toogood, Head of Architecture, The Concrete Centre

Elaine has been a qualified architect for nearly 25 years. She provides architectural advice, project and technical guidance related to the use of concrete, with a particular expertise in sustainable and visual concrete.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

One that stays with me for days after reviewing it. This doesn't just relate to the images provided, but a concise and clear description provided about the challenges to be resolved and the real benefit it has made.

Creating an entry: Elaine’s top tip

Provide good images, simple drawings and a clear description to explain the project, its context and design development. But entrants should not forget to describe what makes the project especially noteworthy.

More about Elaine

Elaine authors technical guidance which has included Concrete and BREEAM and Material Efficiency publications and is a regular contributor to Concrete Quarterly, of which she is joint editor. Elaine sits on working groups for the DEFRA Property Level Flood Resilience Action Plan and The London Climate Change Partnership as well as the RIBA Sustainable Futures expert advisory group. She is also current Chair of RIBA SE London.