Follow the brief to the letter says 2020 WAN judge, Karen Haller, Applied Colour Psychology Consultant, Karen Haller Colour & Designs

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

A winning entry is one that puts the human being at the centre of the design to create positive change

Karen’s top tip

My top tip for entrants when creating their entry is to follow the brief to the letter. In previous years as a WAN Awards judge this has often been the deciding factor.

More about Karen

Her work with architectural firms focuses on using these principles in the built environment to elicit positive psychological responses and behaviour making her a thought leader in Behavioural Design. With over 20 years of experience studying and working with colour she has developed a unique ability to show corporate clients and individual designers how psychology informs design and brand identity can be used to create positive wellbeing and mental health.

Karen is the author of bestselling The Little Book of Colour, How to Use the Psychology of Colour to Transform Your Life published in 12 languages and contributing author of the leading industry book Colour Design: Theories and Applications on Colour in Interiors.